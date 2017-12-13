Tottenham boss Pochettino on his side's victory over Brighton and targeting all three points at Manchester City on Saturday

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Brighton did not make life easy as Tottenham ran out 2-0 winners at Wembley this evening.

A Serge Aurier cross flew into the far top corner from the touchline to give Spurs the lead on 40 minutes but the hosts did not wrap up the points until three minutes from time when Heung-Min Son headed home a Christian Eriksen free kick.

Inbetween the goals, Tomer Hemed went close to equalising when his fierce strike was kept out by the legs of Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris.

Pochettino said: "When the opponent is so close and so deep and trying to close the space and playing only to defend, it's not easy.

"I think the team created a lot of chances and deserved to score before Aurier scored. But that is football, they fought and were so motivated to play here.

"But I'm happy and very pleased for the victory and for the effort. The performance, in general, in the end was good."

Asked if he was frustrated by teams sitting back and looking to defend at Wembley, Pochettino said: "They can play the way that they want. I'm not going to complain with how another team plays.

"I only need to be focused and try to help my players try to find the space and the possibility to have better position on the pitch, to move the ball quick and to win the game."

Spurs now travel to runaway leaders Manchester City, who won for the 15th successive Premier League game tonight, on Saturday.

Pochettino said: "I am a positive person and I'm so happy because we won, the three points was so important for us. What's going to happen Saturday, who knows?

"We're going to Manchester to try to win and thinking we can win. Then football is football and anything can happen."