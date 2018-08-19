The key points from Brighton boss Chris Hughton's post-match Manchester United press conference

Brighton manager Chris Hughton was delighted with his side's performance as the Seagulls beat Manchester United 3-2 this afternoon.

Here are the key points from his post-match press conference.

ALL-ROUND PERFORMANCE

"I'm very proud of the performance, particularly the reaction from last week and a knowledge with the quality that United have got, if you allow them to play the game then they can hurt you.

"I thought both sides of our game were really good."

GOOD TEMPO

"What we've got to do is make sure it's not a home game against Manchester United which makes us do it.

"I know the feelings of players and it's not so difficult to raise your game for this type of game.

"We've got to make sure it's for more games than not but the tempo of the game was very good.

"I must admit sometimes irrespective of the result - even if we hadn't got it - I would have been really delighted with the way the team played and the levels we got to."

MURRAY

"I thought Glenn was excellent and gave us a strong outlet. When we had the ball, he allowed us to get it into the final third but he also stopped their two centre-halves having the type of day they would like.

"It was a very, very good performance by him."

DUNK'S ANKLE INJURY

"I was disappointed for Lewis. He's a very tough boy and is rarely injured.

"In (Leon) Balogun, you have someone you know won't be phased. He's played at a very good level and played in the World Cup this summer.

MARCH'S PERFORMANCE

"It's very difficult to single out players but I thought he was another one who was really good today."

COMPETITION FOR PLACES

"Everybody over the season will be used. However the season finishes up, they will have all played and had contributions.

"It's the reason we brought players in this summer."

LIVERPOOL NEXT

"It allows the group of players to go into the game with a bit more confidence.

"They don't come any more difficult than away at Liverpool, not only with the team they've got but the recruitment they had in the summer.

"You hope we can play to some level like we did today."

