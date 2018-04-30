The FA: Behaviour of some Burnley fans towards Bong 'unacceptable'

The FA has criticised the behaviour of some Burnley supporters towards Gaetan Bong during Saturday's Premier League match at Turf Moor.

Bong was booed throughout the 0-0 draw after he reported an alleged incident of racism against Burnley-born and former Clarets striker Jay Rodriguez earlier this year.

The FA said in a statement this afternoon: "The FA considers the behaviour of some supporters on Saturday towards Gaetan Bong to be unacceptable.

"It needs repeating, following the recent disciplinary matter, that there was no suggestion by any party involved in that case that the player made a malicious or fabricated complaint. The FA was wholly satisfied that the complaint was made in absolute good faith.

"The FA takes all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and continues to encourage all participants who believe that they have been the subject of or witness to discriminatory abuse to report this through the appropriate channels."

Albion boss Chris Hughton described the Burnley supporters' reaction towards Bong as 'shameful'.



Anti-racism campaigners Kick It Out have released a statement earlier today saying they are concerned by reports Bong was booed by Burnley fans for raising an alleged incident of racism.