Super computer predicts EVERY midweek result for Brighton and their Premier League rivals

Super computer predicts EVERY midweek result for Brighton and their Premier League rivals

We're preparing for a full Premier League midweek fixture list - but how will Brighton and their rivals fare?

Football Web Pages use a super computer algorithm to anticipate the most likely scoreline of every match, based on previous goals and results. Click and scroll through the pages to see its predictions...

Cardiff win: 31.7%. Draw: 26%. Everton win: 42.4%

1. Cardiff City 1-1 Everton

Cardiff win: 31.7%. Draw: 26%. Everton win: 42.4%
Getty
Buy a Photo
Huddersfield win: 12.3%. Draw: 32.8%. Wolves win: 54.9%.

2. Huddersfield Town 0-1 Wolves

Huddersfield win: 12.3%. Draw: 32.8%. Wolves win: 54.9%.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Southampton: 72.9%. Draw: 17.6%. Fulham win: 9.5%.

3. Southampton 2-0 Fulham

Southampton: 72.9%. Draw: 17.6%. Fulham win: 9.5%.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Arsenal win: 92.8%. Draw: 5.3%. Bournemouth win: 1.7%.

4. Arsenal 3-0 AFC Bournemouth

Arsenal win: 92.8%. Draw: 5.3%. Bournemouth win: 1.7%.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3