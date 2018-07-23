Staying up still the main goal for Brighton winger Knockaert

Winger Anthony Knockaert says the main goal for Albion this season will again be to stay in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have made seven signings so far this summer, with Bernardo, Leon Balogun, Yves Bissouma, Florin Andone, David Button, Jason Steele and Percy Tau - who will go out on loan this season - all joining.

That has led to optimism from fans the club can finish higher than the 15th place they managed in their debut Premier League campaign last year.

Knockaert said: "We are already stronger (than last season) and we still have a lot of players from last year as well. It's a second season for us now. We know each other better and better.

"We need to take last year as an experience and use it again for this season.

"For us, the goal is to stay up. We have the same ambition but we are a competitive team and are going to try to get above the 15th place.

"That's the goal but as long as we stay up it's going to be another accomplished season and that's what we want."

As for personal aims for the season, Knockaert - who scored three Premier League goals in 33 appearances last year - said: "I'll just try to do better than last year.

"If I score more goals, am more effective in games and help my team-mates more than last year that will be a good season for me, especially if we stay up."

Knockaert played for 71 minutes in Albion's 2-1 friendly defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. He said: “The goal is to get ready for the new season. Obviously we want to win every game, but the results aren’t the most important thing, it’s mainly about getting fit.”

