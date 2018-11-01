Spurs and Chelsea target signs long-term deal and Everton and West Ham chase Inter Milan striker - latest Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Liverpool are plotting a move for a Watford midfielder, while a host of Premier League clubs plot a move for an Inter Milan forward. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Latest Premier League blog Brighton and Hove Albion latest: How many for Murray this season? Are Dunk and Duffy the Seagulls’ greatest ever defensive partnership?