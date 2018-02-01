Sky Sports pundit Merson praises Albion's transfer window

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson praised Brighton's transfer window and gave them a B+ grade for their January business.

The Seagulls brought in forward Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven for a club record £14m fee and striker Leonardo Ulloa returned to Albion on loan from Leicester.

Merson said: "They've brought in Leo Ulloa and I really like him. He scores goals and had a good record at Leicester, so I think that's a good deal. It's good to see they're having a go."

Merson gave his highest rating, A+, to Chelsea, Liverpool - who signed Virgil van Djk and received £146m for Philippe Coutinho - and Manchester United, who brought in Alexis Sanchez.

His lowest grade went to Bournemouth, with an F, after the Cherries did not sign a player in January.

