Six things we learned from Brighton v Fulham

Glenn Murray earned Brighton a point with a brace as Brighton drew 2-2 with Fulham yesterday. Here's six things we learned from the game.

Home form

One thing that will be key for Albion this season is their home form, as it was last year.

The Seagulls lost only four times in the Premier League at the Amex last season as they made it a fortress.

Glenn Murray's brace ensured Brighton fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point, after they beat Manchester United 3-2 in their opening home game of the season.

Chris Hughton’s men will want to maintain the unbeaten start at home this season for as long as they can - but it could be under threat in their next home match when they host Tottenham, who have a 100 per cent record so far.

Strong character

At 2-0 down, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see some of the players’ heads drop, especially after having strong spells in the game up to that point.

But to their credit, the Albion's players gave in and were they were rewarded with what looked to be an unlikely point after two goals from Murray.

Albion will need to continue to show that fighting spirit and resilience throughout the season, especially when grafting from behind.

Yesterday’s result was the first time the Seagulls have overturned a two-goal deficit in the Premier League.

Punished for mistakes

It may be a cliché but mistakes are punished at the top level of football, with Lewis Dunk the latest Albion player to be reminded of this.

Aleksandar Mitrovic robbed the centre-back of the ball by the touchline before taking two attempts to find the net.

It was Yves Bissouma’s mistake last week which cost Brighton the game at Anfield last weekend. Chris Hughton will hope his side can call a halt to their errors in the coming games.

Missed opportunities

It could have been a much different game had Albion taken their chances against Fulham.

With the score at 0-0, Pascal Gross stepped up to the spot only to see his kick pushed past the post by Marcus Bettinelli. Had the German given Albion the lead, it could have been an entirely different game.

Solly March should have equalised for his side early in the second half at 1-0 down. He was put clean through by Davy Propper but his shot on his weaker right foot was blazed high over the bar.

Age no concern

With his age often a talking point, 34-year-old Glenn Murray is letting his football do the talking as he added to his goal against Manchester United with a brace at the Amex yesterday.

Albion’s talisman had an eventful game, having won the first penalty in the opening 45 minutes.

In the second half he began Albion’s fightback, slotting through the legs of Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli before resuming spot-kick duty and firing emphatically into the top left-hand corner.

Despite having Jurgen Locadia pushing for minutes and Florin Andone to come back from injury, Murray is still the man to lead the line for the Albion.

Time for a break

The international break may have come at just the right time for Brighton, with the two-week break giving a chance for injured players to return to fitness.

Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone have yet to feature this season, with fans eagerly anticipating their returns.

Pascal Gross also picked up a knock in the first half against Fulham and was substituted on the hour mark.

The break will give him time to recover and return fully fit as Albion travel to St Mary’s to play Southampton in two weeks’ time.