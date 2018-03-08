Schelotto cleared to play at Everton

Brighton full-back Ezequiel Schelotto has been cleared to play at Everton on Saturday.

The defender was forced off against Arsenal on Sunday after a horrible collision with Sead Kolasinac left him needing treatment for several minutes.



Albion boss Chris Hughton said after the game Schelotto may have suffered a slight concussion but he has been passed fit to play at Goodison Park.



Hughton said at his pre-match press conference this afternoon: "There's normal processes that he has to go through.



"He hasn't trained - all of his training has been with our medical department but that's only really to tick some boxes.



"He's been fine. That evening and the next morning, he was fine so we're just doing what should be done and ticking some boxes.



"My opinion at the time was it was a coming-together. When I saw it again, there was probably a little bit more to it than that - not as regards malicious but I think the contact itself was a little bit fiercer then what I thought at the time.



"There's concerns when you see medical people running on but thankfully for him he's fine and has made a full recovery."

