Rosenior takes up coaching role with Brighton's academy

Former Albion defender Liam Rosenior has taken his first steps into coaching by agreeing to be the Seagulls' under-23 assistant coach for the upcoming season.

Rosenior will assist under-23 head coach Simon Rusk as Brighton's youngsters prepare for their upcoming Premier League 2 Division 1 campaign.

The 34-year-old has often spoken about his passion for coaching and Albion chief executive Paul Barber said: “We are delighted to welcome Liam back to the club in a coaching capacity.

“He was a hugely popular figure in the dressing room during his playing days here, and we are very pleased to give him the platform to begin his coaching career.

“Liam had always shown a very active interest in coaching since his arrival at the club, and impressed the academy coaching staff with his knowledge and expertise when taking sessions with the younger players.

“His role as an Albion in the Community ambassador was also very successful, and this job will enable him to maintain close links with the club’s charity.

“We recognise how important it is to have characters like Liam in and around the club, and I am sure he will seamlessly adapt to his new role.”

Rosenior joined Albion on a free transfer from Hull in June 2015 and went on to make 51 appearances for the club, including ten in an injury-hit campaign when Brighton clinched promotion from the Championship in 2016/17.

The defender also played for Reading, Fulham, Ipswich, Bristol City and Torquay in a lengthy playing career, and was capped at under-21 level for England.