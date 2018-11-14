Roma plan bid for Manchester United ace and Arsene Wenger turned down Fulham - our Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Liverpool to make record move for Barca star, Spurs eye Italy ace and Arsenal scout Atalanta’s Mancini. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Latest Premier League blog Chelsea star says Joe Cole convinced him to sign for the club, Tottenham are preparing £35m offer for Italian midfielder - Rumour Mill