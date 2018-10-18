Real Madrid to offer Chelsea Bale-plus-cash for Hazard and Barcelona want Liverpool star to replace Suarez - our live Premier League blog

Barcelona eye Liverpool star as Luis Suarez replacement, Liverpool and Manchester United track Dutch winger and Real Madrid prepare player-plus-cash offer for Eden Hazard.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates.

Latest Premier League blog

Latest Premier League blog