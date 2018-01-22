Search

Propper backs Locadia to fit straight in at Brighton

Jurgen Locadia applauds Brighton fans before Saturday's match with Chelsea. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Davy Propper feels new signing Jurgen Locadia has all the attributes to fit straight in at Brighton.

The duo were team-mates at PSV Eindhoven for two years until Propper joined Albion last summer for a then club record fee of £10m.


Brighton's transfer record has been smashed twice since, with Locadia signing for a reported £14m fee last week to link up once again with Propper.


Propper believes Locadia can score goals for the Seagulls in the Premier League and said: "Obviously I know him, he's a good guy and a good striker and hopefully he can score some goals for us.


"He's quite strong and fast, I think that's the main reason why he can fit in.


"He makes his runs behind the defence and shoots very well with left and right. In Holland, he scored quite a few goals and I hope that happens here as well."


Locadia is currently ruled out with a short-term leg injury and Propper hopes he will adapt to the Premier League quickly: "He's injured at the moment so he has some time to get fit and know the team.


"Obviously the first games he will get to know how we play and I hope he adapts fast."