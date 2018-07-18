Premier League move a dream for Bissouma

New Brighton signing Yves Bissouma says it will be a dream to play in the Premier League and he now wants to prove himself in one of the biggest leagues in the world.

The 21-year Mali midfielder joined the Seagulls for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal from LOSC Lille on Tuesday. He became Brighton’s sixth signing of the summer after Florin Andone, Leon Balogun, Bernardo, Jason Steele and David Button.

Bissouma began his senior career with Malian side AS Real Bamako, before making 55 appearances for Lille after joining the French club in 2016.

After joining Albion, Bissouma said: “I chatted with quite a lot of people who advised me it’s a good league for my progression, and it’s good to join a club like Brighton who know what they want, an ambitious club.

“It’s the dream of every player to come and play in the Premier League. They said it’s different to Ligue 1 – but you see that on the TV.

“They said it’s quite physical, quite difficult but it’s the best league in the world, that says it all.

“To be a big player you have to prove yourself in the big leagues and that is what pushed me a bit to come here.

“I wanted to come and show what I can do in the Premier League and help the team move forward.”

Bissouma will add to the competition in central midfield, where Albion have Davy Propper, Dale Stephens and Beram Kayal.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: “We have been keen to strengthen the squad in the central midfield positions, and this will add to our options in this area. I am very much looking forward to working with him.

“He is someone with good technical ability on the ball, and has good experience at a relatively young age, after playing regularly in a competitive French league for the past two seasons.”