Player ratings: Brighton v Leicester

Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home by Leicester City yesterday. Here's how Ian Hine rated the players of both teams.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Mathew Ryan – 7

Decent solid performance. Good use of feet on clearances. No chance with the penalty and no real saves to make all game.

Bruno – 7

Assured most of the time. Made good runs forward and interchanged well. Yellow card on 65 minutes. Mr dependable.

Shane Duffy – 7

Good, strong, solid defensive performance. Could make a case for him touching Maddison. A danger at set-pieces as always, with one acrobatic attempt in second half.

Lewis Dunk – 7

Fairly quiet by his standards but solid in defence. Had a chance in the second half taken off his head by Duffy.

Bernardo – 7

Decent performance without too many highlights. Looked good going forward in the first half and showed promising link-up play with Jose Izquierdo. Could have conceded a penalty early on.

Anthony Knockeart – 6

Lively early on and a real threat but faded as game went on. Great delivery from corner for Murray’s goal. Subbed with 20 minutes to go.

Davy Propper – 8

Busy, dependable, passer. Involved in everything going forward. Tidied up the play well. Faded in second half but looked the most likely to create something.

Beram Kayal – 6

Great chance early on and was involved in all of the midfield action. Faded towards end of first half but recovered well. Conceded penalty with slightly rash tackle on 77 minutes which allowed Leicester to equalise.

Jose Izquierdo - 7

Always looked to create his signature move of cut inside and a spectacular goal into top corner. Not too successful with one effort going out for a throw-in. Caught offside too much in second half, booked after 71 minutes.

Pascal Gross – 7

Decent return to action. Got involved right from the start. Crossing not up to his usual standard but made a great flick to create a chance in first half. Subbed after 81 minutes. A good return to action.

Glenn Murray – 8

Superb glancing header for Albion goal number 101. Running battle with Wes Morgan and Jonny Evans all afternoon. Unfortunate not to get a few more free kicks in his favour. Injury seemed to hamper him slightly in second half. Subbed just before the end.

Subs:

Solly March - 6

Got into some good positions but unable to find an end product.

Florin Andone N/A

One surging run forward in nine minutes on the pitch.

Jurgen Locadia N/A

Only got a couple of minutes.

Unused: Jason Steele, Leon Balogun, Yves Bissouma, Gaetan Bong.

LEICESTER CITY

Kasper Schmeichel – 7

Good save to deny Kayal. Never short of a word to the ref. Not really tested apart from the goal.

Ricardo Pereira – 6

Steady. Izquierdo caused him a few problems. Played further forward in second half as Leicester upped the pace of the game, especially after Vardy came on

Wes Morgan – 7

Decent, steady performance in a running battle with Glenn Murray.

Jonny Evans – 6

Again, steady at the heart of the defence, with not a lot to do.

Ben Chilwell – 7

Always eager to get forward and has a dangerous left-foot delivery. Faded slightly in second half as Leicester switched to right flank.

Nampalys Mendy – 6

Very quiet in first half and struggled to make an impact on the game.

Vicente Iborra – 5

Very quiet and was subbed after half-an-hour through injury.

Demarai Gray – 5

Influential early but faded towards the end of the first half. Struggled to make an impact. Subbed on 54 minutes for Vardy.

James Maddison – 4

Quiet first quarter. Cynical trip on Knockeart got him a yellow. Then dive in 27th minute got him second yellow. Duffy possibly got a touch but referee had a good view.

Marc Albrighton – 7

Good work defensively. Came alive in second half as Leicester upped their tempo significantly. Much more of a threat going forward after the substitution.

Shinji Okazaki – 5

Really struggled to make any impact against the Albion centre-backs. Eventually substituted on 69 minutes.

Subs:

Wilfred Ndidi - 6

On after 30 minutes for Ibora. Yellow card for bringing down Gross and header over just before half-time.

Jamie Vardy – 7

On for Gray after 54 minutes. Good early touches but his running off the ball caused problems for Albion’s defence. Thumping penalty gave Maty Ryan no chance at all. His introduction galvanised the Leicester team.

Kelechi Iheanacho - 7

Came on for Okazaki after 69 minutes. Won Leicester's penalty and fired shot just wide late on.

Unused: Danny Ward, Danny Simpson, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs.

