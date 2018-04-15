Picture gallery: Crystal Palace v Brighton

Were you at Selhurst Park yesterday for Brighton's match with Crystal Palace? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

The Seagulls lost the Premier League match 3-2 after a thrilling match. Albion remain seven points clear of the relegation zone, a point ahead of Palace.

Albion fans pictured at Selhurst Park. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Albion fans pictured at Selhurst Park. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Pictures by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography).

Izquierdo: Palace defeat 'a sad day'

Six things we learned from Brighton's defeat to Crystal Palace

Chris Hughton post-match reaction

Roy Hodgson post-match reaction

Match report: Crystal Palace 3, Brighton 2

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk