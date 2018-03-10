No complaints from Hughton over Knockaert red card

Chris Hughton had no complaints with the red card shown to Anthony Knockaert in Brighton's 2-0 defeat at Everton this afternoon - and admitted he was surprised by his side's performance.

Albion went into the game unbeaten in seven games but were sunk by a Gaetan Bong own goal and Cenk Tosun strike in the second half.

Brighton never got going and speaking afterwards, Hughton said: "I was surprised (with the performance), particularly with the form we've been in. You can't come to Everton here - who are very good at home - and play at a level that doesn't allow you to get anything from the game.

"I'm disappointed with that but when we went in at half-time having not played well, we were still very much in the game. I thought for all the corners they had and the ball in the final third, they never really had clear chances.

"There was an opportunity to improve and come out better in the second half and unfortunately we didn't."

Albion had Knockaert sent off for a foul on Leighton Baines ten minutes from time and Hughton said of the incident: "I've not spoken to Anthony but of course I will and have no complaints with the red card."

