Nine Albion under-23 players retained and seven released

Nine members of Brighton's under-23 squad have been retained for next season, while seven players have been released.

Ben Barclay, Will Collar, Archie Davies, Danny Mandroiu, Owen Moore and Max Sanders - who was on the bench for Albion's FA Cup quarter-final tie at Manchester United - have all been rewarded with new contracts.

The Seagulls have also taken up the option to extend the contracts of Henrik Bjordal, Billy Collings and Ben Hall.

Brighton academy manager John Morling said: “They’ve all deserved their new deals after a positive season, and we hope to see them continue their progression with the club.

“Some of the players may go on loan next season, but some will remain with the under-23s. They’ve fully earned their new deals, good luck to them and we’ll see how far they can go at Brighton.”

Dessie Hutchinson, who played in Albion's League Cup defeat at Bournemouth last season, Tyler Forbes, who spent time on loan at Accrington last year, David Ajiboye, Jonah Ayunga, Reece Meekums and Rian O’Sullivan have all been released. Tom Dallison had agreed a two-year deals to join Falkirk last week.

Morling said: “This is always the worst part of the season, but unfortunately these tough decisions have to be made.

“We thank them for their contributions to the club and wish them all the best for the future and we’ll keep in contact with them over the coming years.

“Hopefully they move on to a new stage of their career. It’s certainly not the end, it’s just a new chapter for them.”

Four members of Albion's under-18 squad, Alex Cochrane, Aaron Connolly, Stefan Ljubicic and Tom McGill, will move up into the under-23 team for next season.