New four-year-deal for Chelsea star and Mike Ashley ‘hopeful’ of selling Newcastle United - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea star signs new deal, Manchester City face Champions League ban and Liverpool target cancels PSG contract talks. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our live blog Lewis Dunk: We can't bring emotion into Crystal Palace match