Murray was always confident he could deliver in the Premier League

Glenn Murray was always confident he could score goals in the Premier League if he was given the opportunity.

The in-form striker moved on to 13 goals for the season – with 11 coming in the top flight – after scoring Albion’s second in Sunday’s 2-1 victory against Arsenal.

The 34-year-old has now scored six goals in his past six matches and chants of ‘Murray for England’ echoed around the Amex after he notched against the Gunners.

Albion were linked with strikers last summer and then signed Jurgen Locadia and Leonardo Ulloa in January, but that has only spurred on the goal-getter.

Asked what his aim was at the start of the campaign, Murray said: “My goals change throughout the season.

“The first and main goal is to get off the mark. The longer that hangs around, the more it plays on your mind and obviously the press pick up on it.

“I’d been written off already before the season started. I didn’t need to give anyone any ammunition on that front.

“Then it changes all the time. You look at fixtures and say maybe there, maybe there. I’ll keep going and try to get as many as I possibly can.

“I feel as though I’ve had a couple of cracks at the Premier League but given the right opportunity, like I was at Crystal Palace for six months, I managed to get seven goals in something like 13 games.

“I took the move to Bournemouth which for no particular reason didn’t work out for me on a personal level.

“Then you find yourself back in the Championship and I worked hard to get back here. Thankfully Brighton & Hove Albion and Chris Hughton have given me the opportunity to try to score goals here.

“I always keep my targets to myself whatever level I’m playing at but it will be (to score) as many as possible.”

On Sunday’s win, Murray said: “It’s a special one. Obviously it’s the first so-called big-six team we’ve beaten and it’s a massive three points for us.

“After they got one back, it was a bit of a cagey affair. They had the better of the second half but we hung on in there and created chances here and there.”

Asked if Albion were now safe, with 34 points from 29 games, Murray said: “We’re edging there but we’re definitely not safe.

“If we were to lose every game we’ve got left I’m sure we’d go down.

“We’ve got to keep at it and do what we’ve been doing to get to this point and hopefully it will see us over the line.”