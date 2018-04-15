Murray 'very disappointed' but won't dwell on late miss

Striker Glenn Murray says he won't dwell on missing the late chance to grab Brighton a draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In injury-time of the Seagulls' 3-2 defeat, Leonardo Ulloa flicked on Beram Kayal's inswinging cross but Murray, three yards out, could not direct the ball home.

Murray, who netted his 14th goal of the season earlier in the game, said: "It was an inswinging cross from Beram, Ulloa has got a nick on it and I've just read the flight of the ball wrong and it's just come off the inside of my heel.

"On another day, it goes in the back of the net but today it wasn't to be.

"I'm very disappointed about it but it's gone. I didn't mean to miss it, I tried to score it.

"Dwelling on it isn't going to do us any good, so it's time to move on and prepare for Tuesday."

Albion conceded twice inside the opening 15 minutes as Wilfried Zaha and James Tomkins scored, before Murray got one back.

Zaha made it 3-1, before Jose Izquierdo again got Brighton back into the game and Murray said: "First and foremost, we gave ourselves too much to do. We got caught out by the day in general.

"To give a home team a 2-0 lead within 15 minutes, we gave ourselves an almost impossible task. We got back in it and then we gave away another goal.

"We fight back and do brilliant but we miss a chance at the end. It was one of those days where it wasn't meant to be."

Brighton remain seven points clear of the relegation zone with five games to play but Murray said: "As a group of players, we don't feel safe. We'll be fighting and trying to get more points on the board."

