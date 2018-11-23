Midfield duo could make their return from injury for Brighton against Leicester

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielders Pascal Gross and Davy Propper could both make their return from injury in tomorrow's Premier League match with Leicester.

Gross has missed Albion's last eight matches with an ankle injury, while Propper has missed the Seagulls' last four games after suffering a ankle ligament injury against West Ham.

Both are now back in training but winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is likely to miss the game. The Iran international limped off late in the defeat at Everton and missed the match at Cardiff before the international break.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "Pascal and Davy are both back training. Alireza is the only player not training.

"There's tough decisions on picking a team for Saturday."

