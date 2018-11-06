Mauricio Pochettino pledges future to Spurs amid Real Madrid interest - live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Mauricio Pochettino has pledged his future to Spurs, Leroy Sane has laughed off speculation linking him to rivals Manchester United and Mark Hughes is set to be sacked. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. The latest Premier League blog Chelsea want Watford forward to replace Eden Hazard - our latest Premier League live blog