March: Being in the squad can inspire Sanders

Albion winger Solly March believes Max Sanders can use his matchday experience on Saturday as motivation to push on with his career.

Sanders, 19, was an unused substitute in Brighton’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United. It was his first time in a Albion squad and March feels it can inspire the youngster moving forward.

March, who played for Eastbourne Borough and Lewes as a youngster, signed for Albion in December, 2011, and has now made 118 appearances after coming through the academy.

Speaking after the match at Old Trafford, he said: “A bright point tonight is seeing Max on the bench – he’s been training with us for the last week and he’s done well.

“The manager’s rewarded him this evening and hopefully he can take motivation from the experience and push on.

“I’ve come through the academy too so I can relate to him as well, it’s great for him this evening and hopefully he takes inspiration from it and uses it between now and the end of the season.”