Liverpool star wanted by Everton and Newcastle United in race for Aston Villa prospect - our live Premier League blog

One Liverpool star could be on his way to Everton, while Newcastle United and West Ham battle it out for the services of an Aston Villa prospect

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates.

The Amex. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

The Amex. Picture by PW Sporting Photography