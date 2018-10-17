Liverpool star suffers thigh injury and Everton plan lucrative offer for Arsenal star - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Real Madrid up pursuit of Raheem Sterling, another injury blow for Liverpool and Everton join race for Arsenal star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. The Amex. Picture by PW Sporting Photography Chelsea striker rubbishes reports of club exit and Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool on Ramsey alert - our live Premier League blog