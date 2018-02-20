Krul relishing FA Cup run

Brighton goalkeeper Tim Krul is enjoying his longest-ever run in the FA Cup.

The 29-year-old did not get past the fourth round in his 11 years with Newcastle and he now wants the Seagulls to take the confidence from their cup exploits into the league.

He said: “At Newcastle, we never really got through. The Premier League was always the priority, so it’s a nice feeling to look forward to.

“It’s nice to keep the season going on a positive and hopefully we’ll take this momentum into Saturday’s game.”

Krul went off at half-time in the 3-1 win against Coventry after landing awkwardly and he said: “It happened quite early on in the first half and I stiffened up the longer the game went on.

“They had a shot just before half-time, which went just wide. I wasn’t struggling but you need to be right, so we had Niki (Maenpaa) on the bench who was fully fit and at 2-0 up, you should be alright.”

Krul is now one of three Dutch players at the club, along with Davy Propper and new signing Jurgen Locadia.

On Locadia’s signing, Krul said: “He’s a great lad, has major qualities and I’m pleased he scored. It’s a bit of pressure on a striker coming to England and to do it straight away will give him a massive lift.

“Hopefully he’s going to be the big signing which he is and get us to safety.

He’s come here to do one job and that’s to be top scorer. I like that. He’s here with a mission and hopefully he’s going to do it.”

