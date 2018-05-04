Knockaert: An amazing night, something I will never forget

Anthony Knockaert celebrates with Pascal Gross. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Winger Anthony Knockaert said he will never forget this evening as Albion beat Manchester United 1-0 to stay in the Premier League.

Pascal Gross scored the only goal as the Seagulls beat United to ensure they will be in the top flight next season.

Knockaert said: "It's an amazing night, something I will never forget. Staying up against Manchester United is an amazing day and I will never forget it."

Club captain Bruno said: "It was one of the best games at the Amex, thanks to the fans for all their support!"