Knockaert already excited about next season

Winger Anthony Knockaert is already excited about next season as he wants Brighton to build on staying in the Premier League.

The Frenchman was outstanding in Albion's 1-0 win against Manchester United on Friday, which sealed the club's place in the top flight for next season.



Knockaert felt the Seagulls' first win in the Premier League against West Brom in September was a big moment as it gave the squad belief they were capable of winning games in the top flight.



He said: "We started the season a bit, I won't say scared, but at this level we didn't know how to win games.



"I think the first home win against West Brom made the difference. We knew we were capable of winning games and we had the quality to do it.



"From that, we built on it with some good results, away to West Ham and good results like this (against Manchester United). We proved again tonight we are a really good team and deserve it."



Albion have two more games to go, at Manchester City and Liverpool, before they complete their debut Premier League season. Looking ahead to next year, Knockaert said: "We know have one more year's experience in the Premier League and it's going to help us.



"We're going to build on it and I'm excited for next season.



"We've got two really difficult games to come but we're going to try our best and see what happens."



On the win over United, Albion's second win against a top six side following the 2-1 victory at home to Arsenal in March, Knockaert said: "It was an amazing night, for the fans, for the club and we deserved it.



"We worked so hard and I think it's fully deserved. All the lads are buzzing.



"We had good home form and we've proved that even against the big teams at home we can produce and get some good results."