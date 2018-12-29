Jurgen Locadia delighted with two goals in a 'crazy' week

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Jurgen Locadia reflected on a crazy week after scoring for the second successive Premier League match this afternoon.

The Dutch forward had not scored for ten months until he scored Albion's goal in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Boxing Day and today he got the only goal in the 1-0 victory over Everton.

Locadia has found starting opportunities hard to come by but has not started the last three games and said: “It’s crazy, I’ve gone from not playing every game to then scoring two games in a row. I’m very happy and proud and I want to thank everybody for reaching this moment.

“We started well in the first half and also began the second half well too. Everton created a lot of chances, and they almost scored, but I feel that we deserved the win today."

Locadia was originally ruled offside by the assistant referee when he turned the ball home after Pascal Gross's corner went back towards goal off Everton midfielder Andre Gomes.

Referee Andrew Madley then spoke to his assistant and gave the goal after they confirmed the ball had gone back off Gomes.

Locadia said: "I saw the ball deflect off an Everton player and it was a clear goal in my opinion, but the referee had his doubts. In the end, he gave it.”

