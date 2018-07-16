Joy for Knockaert as France win World Cup

Albion winger Anthony Knockaert was partying in the streets of France after his home country beat Croatia 4-2 to win the World Cup yesterday.

The winger, 26, who represented France at under-20 and under-21 level, was seen on his Instagram account singing and dancing with hundreds of his fellow countrymen as celebrations spilled to the outside.

The exuberant wide man was seen standing on a table leading chants as the nation celebrated their first World Cup tournament victory for 20 years.

Knockaert's celebrations come during a two-day break for the squad, who have just completed a week in Austria, culminating in a 1-1 draw with Swiss side, St Gallen. The Frenchman featured in Albion's second half squad and wasted little time before pulling off several of his trademark mazy runs.

Hopes of a potential France call-up for the Albion man may have been dashed, though, after the rise of the World Cup's young player of the tournament, Kylian Mbappe, 19, who played in Knockaert's favoured right-wing position throughout the competition.

His four goals over the course of the month, including one in the final, helped cement France as champions. He was the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958.