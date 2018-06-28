Jose’s flying the flag for Brighton in knockout stages

Winger Jose Izquierdo will fly the flag for Albion in the knockout stages of the World Cup after Colombia reached the last 16 this afternoon.

Colombia beat Senegal 1-0 in their final Group H game in Russia to finish top of the group.

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina headed the only goal from a corner after 74 minutes as Izquierdo was an unused substitute.

The 25-year-old, who scored five goals in 36 matches for the Seagulls last season after joining from Club Brugge in August, started Colombia’s first match of the competition, a 2-1 defeat to Japan when they played with ten men for 87 minutes, and was then on the bench for their 3-0 win against Poland.

Colombia will meet the runners-up of Group G, England or Belgium, on Tuesday evening.