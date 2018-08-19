Jose Mourinho laments Manchester United 'mistakes' - key points from the United manager's post-match press conference

First half goals from Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross fired Brighton to a 3-2 Premier League triumph over Manchester United at the Amex this afternoon. Here are the key points from United manager Jose Mourinho's post-match press conference.

Manchester United mistakes

"To mistakes (putting Manchester United's defeat down to), we made mistakes and we were punished by our mistakes. Sometimes you make mistakes and you are not punished, sometimes the opponent doesn't take advantage of your gifts, doesn't take advantage but sometimes they do it and this time was almost three in three. They were critical in the gifts that we gave them and because of that they (Brighton) deserved to win.

Title chances

In a press conference before I said that in November or December you will have an idea who can compete for the league.

Mentality issue?

It's normal that opposition with different ambitions, when they face the top teams, it is normal that they have different levels of motivation that they show. Sometimes it can be a fake feeling, what makes the big difference is happiness and confidence. Without nothing they were winning 2-0, that gives them a big boost and that pushed us down mentally. We scored the first goal, which gave the feeling the game is open and we are going to finish on a high and ready for the second half, then the third goal appeared and we go again to the same situation. In the second half our goal was too late and gave us not even a chance of the next ball, which is quite strange, because the game against Leicester ended with a corner against us. Today the situation was similar in the sense we had one last ball and the game was stopped when the ball was in the air. But Brighton deserved, congratulations to them and Chris (Hughton), they deserved it.

Confidence

Every person in every job who makes a mistake is not happy, his self-esteem goes down a little bit more and confidence levels - that is human nature. If you ask me if my players are in this moment happy, I don't think they are

Stopping mistakes

In a very honest and pragmatic way, like I normally am, I cannot answer the question. I can say to the team to keep working, keep playing and keep trying to improve but that is the only thing I can do, I cannot do anything else.

Lack of energy and coherence

I think the game today, if I was in your position, would give me quite a lot of material to write about it but don't expect me to speak about it. In the past I've been criticised in previous seasons for being too honest, too open in my analysis of performances. So you can expect me to be really happy after Leicester to say ' A, B, C and D good performances' but don't expect me to go in the other direction.