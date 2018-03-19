Izquierdo laments Albion's luck after cup loss

Winger Jose Izquierdo felt Albion did not have luck on their side as they exited the FA Cup 2-0 at Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic took United through into the semi-finals but Brighton dominated much of the second half and Red Devils keeper Sergio Romero made one excellent save to deny Jurgen Locadia.

Dutch striker Locadia also went close on another couple of occasions and Izquierdo, who came on for the final 22 minutes as Brighton chased the game, said: "It's frustrating because the team had a good performance. Maybe we didn't have the luck with some shots from Locadia.

"We could have scored maybe one or two goals but that's football. The team that wins is the team that scores and that's what happened today.

"I came on and tried to change the tempo of the game. We did it but it was not enough to make the difference.

"We didn't have much luck tonight."

Albion's attention now turns to securing their place in the Premier League after the international break. Izquierdo, who has been named in the Colombia squad for their friendies with France and Australia, said: "We played very well at Manchester United. They are a great team but now we have to look at the games that are coming.

"That is the most important thing at the moment for us, the games against Leicester and Huddersfield."

