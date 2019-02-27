Brighton & Hove Albion
Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with his teammate Malcom during the La Liga match against Villarreal CF(Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain believed to be interested in Barcelona star, Arsenal send scout to watch Cagliari midfielder - Rumour Mill

The agent of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho is letting other clubs know that the Brazilian may be open to a transfer this summer. Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in the 26-year-old - although former club Liverpool have no intention of bringing the player back to Anfield. (Various)

