Is Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Brighton travel to Goodison Park on Saturday in fine form having won three games in a row for the first time in the top flight since 1981, writes James Wootton.

Everton's three-game winning run in the Premier League was brought to an end at Old Trafford on Sunday and they will be looking to bounce back against Albion.



Glenn Murray reached the 100-goal club for Albion with his winner against Wolves and has said he now wants to reach 101 as quickly as possible.



What time does Everton v Brighton kick off?



Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 3pm. Albion lost the away fixture 2-0 last season in a game which saw Anthony Knockaert sent off. The sides drew 1-1 at the Amex earlier in the season when Wayne Rooney earned the Toffees a point with a last-minute penalty.

Is the game on TV?

No. But Albion's Premier League clash with Cardiff a week later will be screened live on Sky Sports.

What's the team news?



Pascal Gross returned to training last week but didn't feature against Wolves. He has now missed six games and it remains to be seen whether he will be in the squad for the trip to Merseyside.



Davy Propper is out with the ankle injury he sustained against West Ham last month.



Everton look to have a full squad to choose from, with only James McCarthy missing with a long-term injury.

Who is the referee?



David Coote will be the man in the middle at Goodison Park. He has shown six yellow cards in two Premier League matches this season.



The assistant referees are Peter Kirkup and Mick McDonough, with Martin Atkinson the fourth official.

What are the betting odds?



Albion are 17/4 to come away with all three points with SkyBet, while the hosts are favourites at 4/6. A draw is 11/4.



Brighton have won their last three matches 1-0 and a fourth successive victory by that margin is 12/1.



Everton forwards Richarlison and Cenk Tosun are both 4/1 to score the first goal, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin 9/2 and Gylfi Sigurdsson 5/1.



Albion striker Glenn Murray is 6/1 to score first, with Florin Andone and Jurgen Locadia both 9/1. Former Everton defender Shane Duffy, who has scored twice this season, is 28/1 to net the first goal.



Tosun and Richarlison are both 6/4 to score anytime in the 90 minutes, while Murray is 2/1. Duffy is 9/1 to score at anytime.

HAVE YOU READ?

Former England and Arsenal star says Brighton & Hove Albion defender is the perfect role model

Brighton & Hove Albion duo take Premier League record from Manchester United legends

Young Brighton & Hove Albion defender hailed 'a class act' after impressive debut on loan

Former England international says Glenn Murray's finishing is as good as all the top Premier League strikers