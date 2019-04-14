Is Brighton v Cardiff on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Brighton will look to bounce back from their 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth when they host Cardiff on Tuesday.

Albion are five points clear of third-from-bottom Cardiff and a win would take the Seagulls a huge step to safety. The Bluebirds lost 2-0 away to Burnley in their last match on Saturday.

What time does Brighton v Cardiff kick off?

The game gets underway from the Amex at 7.45pm.

Is the game on TV?

No. Albion's next televised match is the trip to Tottenham on April 23.

What’s the team news?

Albion will hope Pascal Gross (hamstring) and Solly March (calf) are fit to return.

Anthony Knockaert will miss the game through suspension after his red card against Bournemouth.

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton could opt to ring the changes after Saturday's 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth. Bruno, Gaetan Bong, Beram Kayal, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Glenn Murray and Jose Izquierdo are among the players who will be pushing to come into the starting line-up.

Cardiff will be without defender Sol Bamba and utility man Callum Paterson who are both ruled out for the remainder of the season. The duo got the goals in the Bluebirds' 2-1 win over Albion earlier this season.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock could make changes after Saturday's defeat at Burnley, with Oumar Niasse, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing the most likely to come into the starting line-up.

Who is the referee?

Andre Marriner will take charge of the game. He has shown 64 yellow cards and three reds in 23 Premier League matches this season.

Marriner has refereed just one Albion Premier League match this season, the 1-0 win at Newcastle in October. He also took charge of the Seagulls' 1-0 EFL Cup defeat to Southampton at the start of the season.

Scott Ledger and Simon Long will be the assistant referees on Tuesday, with Chris Kavanagh the fourth official.

What are the odds?

Brighton are favourites to claim all three points at 5/6 on PaddyPower. The draw is 9/4 and a Cardiff victory is 10/3.

Cardiff scored an injury-time winner to beat Albion 2-1 earlier this season and a repeat of that scoreline is 14/1.

Brighton are 9/2 to win 1-0 and 13/2 to claim a 2-0 victory. A 0-0 draw is 6/1 and a 1-1 scoreline is 5/1.

Albion striker Glenn Murray is 10/3 to score the first goal and is 13/10 to net anytime. Florin Andone is 7/2 and 6/4 respectively.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid is favourite to score first for Cardiff at 8/1 and the forward is 10/3 to strike anytime. Oumar Niasse is 17/2 and 7/2 respectively.

Defender Lewis Dunk scored in Brighton's 2-1 defeat at Cardiff earlier this season. He is 19/1 to get the opening goal and 9/1 to net anytime.

