Is Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Brighton face another stern test when they welcome Marco Silva’s Everton side to the Amex on Saturday, writes Dan Fox.

Albion go into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Boxing Day, while Everton won 5-1 at Burnley following a 6-2 defeat at home to Tottenham.



Everton beat Brighton 3-1 when the sides met at Goodison Park in November.

What time does Brighton v Everton kick off?



The match kicks off at 3pm at the Amex. It is both teams' third Premier League game of the week.

Is the game on TV?



No. Highlights will be available on Match Of The Day, with live updates via BBC’s Final Score and Sky Sports Soccer Saturday programmes.

What’s the team news?

Lewis Dunk is back available after missing the match with Arsenal on Boxing Day through a one-game ban. He could come back into the side for Leon Balogun and partner Shane Duffy in central defence.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is now with Iran at the Asian Cup and Jose Izquierdo is still ruled out.

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan is also out as is joining up with Australia for the Asian Cup.

Everton boss Marco Silva has pretty much a full squad to choose from. Midfielder James McCarthy is closing in on a return to action after breaking a leg in January.

Who is the referee?



The man in the middle will be Andy Madley. He took charge of his first Premier League game earlier this month when he officiated Watford's 3-2 win over Cardiff.



Simon Long and Mick McDonough are the assistant referees, with Andre Marriner the fourth official.

What are the odds?

Everton are favourites for all three points at 11/10 on PaddyPower, with Albion 12/5 to claim all three points and the draw 23/10.



A repeat of the 1-1 draw at the Amex last season is 5/1. Everton beat Brighton 3-1 at Goodison Park earlier this season and the Toffees are 14/1 to win by that scoreline again.

Brighton striker Glenn Murray is 9/2 to score the first goal and 7/5 to net anytime.



Florin Andone is 5/1 to notch first and 8/5 to score anytime, while Jurgen Locadia - who scored his first goal of the season against Arsenal - is 10/1 to open the scoring and 16/5 to net anytime.



Everton forward Richarlison, who scored twice in the Toffees' 3-1 win over Brighton earlier in the season, is 11/2 to score first and 17/10 to strike anytime.



Gylfi Sigurdsson is 15/2 to score first and 5/2 to net anytime, while left-back Lucas Digne, who scored twice at Burnley on Boxing Day, is 25/1 to open the scoring and 7/1 to score during the 90 minutes.

