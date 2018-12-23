Is Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Brighton face a tough Boxing Day assignment when they host an Arsenal side who have lost only three games this season, writes Dan Fox.

The Gunners sit just outside of the top four in fifth but are level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Albion are 13th in the table after 18 games, following a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

What time does Brighton v Arsenal kick off?

The match will get underway at 5.15pm. It will be the first meeting between the sides since Brighton recorded a 2-1 victory over the North London side back in March.

Is the game on TV?

Yes. The fixture will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 5pm.

Sky will televise two other Premier League games on Boxing Day. Fulham versus Wolves kicks off at 12.30pm and Watford against Chelsea is a 7.45pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Lewis Dunk will miss the match through suspension after his red card at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Albion will be boosted by the return of Shane Duffy from suspension. His three-game suspension for his red card against Crystal Palace came to an end at Bournemouth on Saturday and he is likely to partner Leon Balogun in central defence.

Wingers Alireza Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) have missed the last seven and three games respectively and both could again miss out.

Arsenal are expected to be without full-back Hector Bellerin, who has been ruled out of action for ‘a few weeks with a calf injury.

Defender Rob Holding (knee) is out for the season, while Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) could miss out.

Dinos Mavropanos is also doubtful, as he continues to be plagued with groin problems.

Mesut Ozil starred as he returned to the Gunners side as captain in their 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who scored in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at the Amex last season - scored two of the goals.

Who is the referee?

Anthony Taylor takes charge of the game, which will be his 200th in the Premier League. Taylor is yet to show a red card this season but has issued 48 bookings.

Taylor’s assistants are Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, while Kevin Friend is the fourth official.

What are the betting odds?

Arsenal are favorites to leave the Amex with all three points as they are currently priced at 4/6 to win on SkyBet.

An Albion victory is priced at 4/1, with the draw at 14/5.

A repeat of Brighton's 2-1 win last season is 14/1.

Florin Andone and Glenn Murray are both 6/1 to score first, with Jurgen Locadia and Pascal Gross 11/1. Murray is 15/8 to net anytime during the 90 minutes, with Andone 2/1 and Locadia 10/3.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 3/1 to notch the first goal, with Alexandre Lacazette 10/3.

Aubameyang is 1/1 to score in the 90 minutes and Lacazette is priced at 11/10.

