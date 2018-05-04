Hunemeier agrees to Paderborn return

Albion defender Uwe Hunemeier has agreed to return to Paderborn when his contract ends this summer.

The 32-year-old joined the Seagulls from the German Bundesliga 2 side in 2015 and made 36 appearances, scoring one goal.

The popular defender helped Albion win promotion to the Premier League last season but has played just once in the top flight this campaign, along with five cup appearances.

Paderborn announced Hunemeier has agreed to return to the club this morning.

Hunemeier had been linked with a move to Queens Park Rangers earlier this week.