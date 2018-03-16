Hughton: Why can't Brighton win the FA Cup?

Chris Hughton says Brighton will give it their best shot to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow evening.

The Seagulls are underdogs for the quarter-final tie and travel to a United side who exited the Champions League at home to Sevilla on Tuesday and now have the FA Cup as their only real chance of silverware this season.

Albion boss Hughton feels it is no fluke or coincidence that his side have reached the last eight and said: "Why can’t Brighton (win the FA Cup)?

"That’s the reason why we’re playing in this competition and there will be upsets and there will be teams that have poor days and teams that have very good.

"We will have to have a very good day and United not such a good day to get anything from the game. That’s why we’re here and that’s why we’ve got to this stage. It’s by no fluke or coincidence that we’ve got to this stage of the competition and once we’re here, we want to give it our best shot."

Hughton added Albion will have to be on top of their game to reach the semi-finals and said: "We're playing Man United after a defeat: I did see their last game, but the game before that they were very good and beat a Liverpool team that are playing as well as any team in the country at the moment.

"What we all know about Manchester United is they have huge quality, they are second in this division and only because Manchester City are having an outstanding season.

"They are going to have days that are not so good and we’ll have to make sure that we play well enough."

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk