Hughton: We want to finish the season well

Albion manager Chris Hughton wants Albion to finish the season well after sealing Premier League safety last week.

Brighton travel to champions Manchester City tonight, before completing their campaign at Liverpool on Sunday.



City, who will reach 100 points for the season with victories over Albion and Southampton on Sunday, go into the game after being held to a 0-0 draw by Huddersfield.



Asked if he expects a reaction, Hughton said: “They’re incredibly good professionals and are very well drilled. They’re going to have off days, but they tend to bounce back very quickly - that’s the philosophy that they have at the club.

“They have a manager that demands that and that’s the reason why they’ve been the team they are this season. We don’t expect anything less than an incredibly difficult game.

“It’s about finishing the season well. At the moment, there’s a nice taste because we’ve achieved it, but we want that at the end of the season as well.

“We don’t want to fall short because these are two games where not only can you fall short, you can fall well short - and we don’t want that feeling."