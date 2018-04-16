Hughton: We've got to get back on track

Brighton boss Chris Hughton wants his side to get back on track when Tottenham Hotspur visit the Amex tomorrow evening.

Albion have picked up just one point from four games but are still seven points clear of the relegation zone with five tough fixtures to come.



Tottenham are fourth but still have hopes of a second-placed finish and Hughton knows his side will have to be on top of their game to take anything from the match.



He said: "We've got to get back on track. It's about being as solid as we can and showing the qualities we've got.



"We will need to play well and we will need a Tottenham side that's not at their best.



"We are at home but we know they will have the bulk of possession because of the way they play. They're an expansive side and have had an outstanding season and have really developed season after season.



"We will have to play at a good level and nullify a lot of the good strengths they have and the threats they have got but we will also have to be a threat ourselves. We can't defend for too long otherwise with the quality they have got, the inevitable will happen.



"We will have to make sure we are in the game."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has said he will rotate his squad for the game tomorrow ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United on Saturday.



Lucas Moura is expected to start, while Fernando Llorente and Toby Alderweireld are both in the squad but Danny Rose and Harry Winks have been ruled out.



Hughton knows Tottenham will field a strong line-up even with changes and Hughton said: "They still have the ability to finish in second place and I would imagine that's high on their list of priorities.



"What you find with the top six clubs and those that are in most of the cup competitions is they're used to rotation and playing two games a week.



"They have players that can play in all of the games. I think they'll focus very much on tomorrow night and then the cup game when tomorrow is out of the way."

Hughton knows Albion will have to keep Harry Kane quiet at the Amex. The striker has netted 25 Premier League goals this season and Hughton, who coached at Tottenham from 1993 to 2007, said: "I knew of Harry's abilities long before he got into the first team and what Tottenham have done incredibly well is develop him as a player but mostly it is down to him.



"He's always been a top-class finisher with both feet but the movement he has shown in recent years is testament to the work he has put into the game.



"He always plays. When he has an injury, he very quickly comes back. It's just not about scoring goals for him, he just wants to be on the football pitch and play as many games as possible."