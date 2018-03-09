Hughton: We're confident and in a decent place

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says his side should go into tomorrow's match at Everton with confidence as high as it's been this season.

Albion are unbeaten in seven games and head to Goodison Park after beating Arsenal 2-1 at the Amex last weekend.

Brighton are tenth in the Premier League, above Everton on goal difference, and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Hughton said: "We should be as confident as we've been this season.

"In any season, there are going be highs and lows. This is certainly the best form we've been in this season, so it should see us in confident form and confident mood.

"The problem a little bit in this division is the next game is always going to be a really tough one. That's what we're up against on Saturday but we're in a decent place."

Expectations were high at Everton at the start of the season but Ronald Koeman was sacked in October after a slow start and Sam Allardyce took over in November.

Hughton was asked if he was surprised Everton aren't higher up the league table and said: "I'm never surprised by anyone's position in the league because it's a very competitive league.

"For any team that doesn't do as well as perhaps the expectations are, there's always going to be a team on the reverse side that are surprising and picking up good results.

"They (Everton) are a team who have a lot of quality and know-how in the side and are capable of picking up very good results."

