Hughton's looking forward and not thinking about missed opportunities

Chris Hughton admits Albion could have made life more comfortable for themselves but is glad the club's Premier League survival hopes are in their own hands.

The Seagulls are 14th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone, but are winless in six league matches and finish their season with matches against Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

United are the visitors to the Amex tomorrow evening and looking back on the season so far, Hughton said: "Our story is a normal one for a team who have just been promoted. You're always going to look back on games where you could have made life a little bit more comfortable for yourself.

"But we've also picked up some results when we haven't played so well.

"I can think back to a very good performance at Stoke but Stoke had a last minute penalty. Maty (Ryan) saved the penalty, so their frustration will be that could have been two points for them.

"For most newly promoted sides, there are probably more negatives as regards picking up results you should have done than positives.

"We know it's still very much in our hands and anything in the past very much has to be in the past and we'll look forward to this very exciting game."

Hughton insists the only thing which matters in the run-in is how Albion perform, even if he will keep an eye on what happens in other matches involving teams battling to stay up.

He said: "You look at them and you look at who the others are playing and you look at the league table.

"But ultimately you're very conscious it doesn't make any difference. You can look all you want and think all you want but there isn't anybody who can tell me what the results are going to be.

"It puts the emphasis always on ourselves. We have an opportunity on Friday to do ourselves a big favour. If that's not the case, then it's the next game and then the next game.

"This is our next game, it's a big game for the club, a high-profile game, and if we can perform as well as we did up at Old Trafford in the couple of games and against Tottenham and Arsenal, then we will give ourselves a chance."