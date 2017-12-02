Hughton reflects on a harsh lesson

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said Liverpool's 5-1 win at the Amex this afternoon was a harsh lesson for his side.

It was Albion's heaviest defeat in the Premier League this season and they dropped a place to 11th in the table.

Liverpool won with goals from Emre Can, Roberto Firmino (two), Philippe Coutinho and a Lewis Dunk own goal, while Glenn Murray had made it 3-1 with a disputed penalty.

Hughton said: "For me, the biggest disappointment is you have to stay in the game. They were always going to have more possession but at 30 minutes we are still very much in the game and had had the best chance.

"Within two minutes, we are 2-0 down. That is what changes the game more than anything. Very disappointingly we concede from a corner and a minute later they counter attack and get a second goal.

"These are all things we spoke about before the game and they were very aware about what Liverpool's strenegths were. At 2-0 down, it becomes very difficult to get back into the game.

"I have to say you have got to give a level of performance to be in the game and play well. We added to it but they were very good and gave us a harsh lesson.

"We were also well below the levels we have been this season.

"What we certainly have to be able to do is learn from it. If you play at the level we did today and make the mistakes against a team with the quality of Liverpool - and they are right up there with Manchester City with the pace they can attack and you have to be able to guard against that.

"Even the third goal, we have had arguably the best chance of the game through Glenn Murray and less than a minute later they are scoring. Again, it's a harsh lesson and we have to learn from it."

