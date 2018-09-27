Hughton praises Guardiola but thinks it will be harder for Manchester City to win the title again this year

Brighton boss Chris Hughton thinks Manchester City will find it harder to win the Premier League title again after their domination last season.

Pep Guardiola inspired City to 100 points and 32 wins from their 38 league games last year as they finished 19 points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

Hughton feels it will be tougher for City to replicate their dominance again this season, purely because the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham will raise their game.

Asked in his pre-match press conference this week if he thinks it will be harder for City to win the title again this season, Hughton said: "Yes I do. But only because they were so outstanding last season. The margin they won it by was very unusual.

"What happens is they can still be as good again but the reaction of the teams that finished below them is and will always be different.

"It will be a harder season for them this season but they are still very capable of winning this division."

Brighton travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Saturday and Hughton has praised the impact of Guardiola on the English game.

The Spaniard had already won league titles with Barcelona in Spain and Bayern Munich in Germany, before last season's success.

On Guardiola's impact in England, Hughton said: "It's been massive. The great managers - whether it's instant or they earn it - have a big impact on a division.

"There was (Arsene) Wenger many years ago and the impact he had at that time. Then Jose (Mourinho) and the impact he had playing in a different way and the spirit his teams have.

"We've got a manager at Man City who is producing some of the best football the Premier League has seen and with some of the best individual performances the Premier League has seen and a way of playing.

"These type of managers guide a lot of other young, aspiring coaches and the way they want to play. His impact has been huge."

