Hughton not drawn on transfer rumours

Brighton boss Chris Hughton would not be drawn on any transfer speculation this afternoon in his pre-match press conference for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

The Seagulls have been linked with Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bristol City centre-half Aden Flint and Charlton defender Ezri Konsa in the past few days.

Albion signed striker Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven for a club record £14m fee last week and are still looking to strengthen their squad before Wednesday’s 11pm deadline.

Hughton said: “What will happen as always at this time and in every press conference, names are going to be mentioned.

“The difficulty we have as managers is they are always other team’s players and we are respectful of that.

“Any business we do or don’t do, we will only give information of anything that is definite.

“If you look at the business that has been done in the Premier League, there’s not been a lot considering the amount of hype this January, so I don’t think frustrating is the word, it’s normal.

“Every January is exactly the same, most business doesn’t get done until the last week.

“We are trying to make sure we have the best squad possible.”

Midfielder Steve Sidwell remains the only player unavailable for Albion’s trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday.