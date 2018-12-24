Hughton does not see Brighton selling in January

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton expects the Seagulls' star players to remain with the club in the January transfer window.

Speculation in recent weeks has linked attacking midfielder Pascal Gross in particular with a move to the likes of Liverpool, Southampton and West Ham.



On the rumours linking Gross with Liverpool, Hughton said: "Its nice for him and nice for us because any supposed interest in any of our players means they have done well enough for us.



"We never look at that as a bad thing. We've worked very hard with our recruitment at this club and if that increase players values, that's great for us.



"But the biggest value we have for these players is what they're giving us on the football pitch because we want to continue developing as a football club."



Hughton went on to add that he does not expect Albion to sell in January: "We have a chairman that has worked long and hard to build this club up to where we are now.



"The way he wants to work is to try to bring in as good a quality as we can and for them to perform well for Brighton.



"Do I see anybody leaving this club? No I don't.



"More so, we want to try to continue developing."



On bringing any players into the club, Hughton said: "We will work as hard as we can to think about any areas that we might want to strengthen.



"But probably it will be a very quiet one for us.



"What we have the benefit of is players that have come to this club either in the summer or last January that perhaps for whatever reason have taken that little bit longer to settle in or get into the side.



"We're still in the position of having players that have come in who are still developing and we've seen some of them play in the team in recent weeks.



"Any work we do in January will be very minimal, if anything.



"Possibly some of the under-23s that have done really well this season will go out on loan. It will probably be more that than players coming in."

