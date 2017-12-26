Hughton disappointed with Chelsea goals

Chris Hughton expressed his disappointment with the goals Brighton conceded in their 2-0 defeat at Chelsea this afternoon.

After a resolute defensive performance in the first half, Alvaro Morata headed Chelsea into the lead just 52 seconds after half-time.

Marcos Alonso headed the second from a corner on the hour and and Hughton said afterwards: "When you analyse the game, it's generally not different to what you think beforehand - they will have a lot of possession and you're going to have to defend well.

"The two big disappointments are the timing of the first goal and then conceding from a set play.

"At 1-0 you are still in the game, irrespective of how much possession a very good Chelsea side has, so I was very disappointed with the two goals.

"In the first half, overall we did well but we could have done better on the ball and relieved more pressure on ourselves.

"A goal so early (in the second half) knocks you back and gives them a lift."

Albion have conceded from a set-piece in six of their last nine matches and Hughton added: "All you can do is continue to work as hard as you can. What you will experience in this division is the consistent better quality of ball in, which means you have to be more resolute in how you defend.

"You can mark man to man or zonal and some teams will change but if it's man for man, it's going to be about the responsibility of individuals."